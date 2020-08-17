Yum Brands (YUM +1.1% ) says it will close about 300 Pizza Hut locations as part of a deal with franchisee NPC International and place the remaining 927 locations up for sale. The stores being closed are underperformers, according to the company.

NPC filed for bankruptcy early last month.

"In the event NPC executes a sale of its Pizza Hut business, Pizza Hut’s focus would be to ensure that new ownership brings to NPC’s Pizza Hut restaurants a strong capital structure, healthy balance sheet, commitment to operational excellence, and a growth mindset," a Pizza Hut spokesperson tells CNBC.

The company also weighed in on NPC during its last conference call (transcript). "Ultimately, we will support an outcome that results in a lower, more sustainable level of debt, a higher focus on operational excellence and a greater level of investment for the restaurants in the NPC system," stated CFO Chris Turner.

There are more than 6K Pizza Hut stores in the U.S.