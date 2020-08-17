Tutor Perini announces low bid for a $403M rail expansion project

  • Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC +1.4%) announces that South Coast Rail Constructors has been identified by the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority as the low bidder for the South Coast Rail, Middleborough Secondary & New Bedford Main Line. Commuter Rail Expansion Project in Massachusetts.
  • South Coast Rail Constructors is a joint venture between the company and The Middlesex Corporation.
  • The anticipated contract value is approximately $403M.
  • Scope of work includes construction of approximately 25 miles of trackway and signal systems, and four new stations with two pedestrian bridges at one of the stations.
