Tutor Perini announces low bid for a $403M rail expansion project
Aug. 17, 2020 1:18 PM ETTutor Perini Corporation (TPC)TPCBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC +1.4%) announces that South Coast Rail Constructors has been identified by the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority as the low bidder for the South Coast Rail, Middleborough Secondary & New Bedford Main Line. Commuter Rail Expansion Project in Massachusetts.
- South Coast Rail Constructors is a joint venture between the company and The Middlesex Corporation.
- The anticipated contract value is approximately $403M.
- Scope of work includes construction of approximately 25 miles of trackway and signal systems, and four new stations with two pedestrian bridges at one of the stations.