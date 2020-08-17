A letter from an investor group owning more than 40% of Leaf Group (LEAF +5% ) amps up its pressure campaign on the CEO and its advocacy for a refreshed board, along with asset sales.

The group (which includes Osmium Partners, PEAK6 Investments, Boyle Capital Opportunity Fund, Oak Management, Generation Capital Partners II, Generation Partners II, Spectrum Equity Investors, and Spectrum V Investment Managers) is reacting to the resignation of Charles "Lanny" Baker from the board.

“Mr. Baker is now the fourth director to resign since April and the second director since our Investor Group started demanding significant change – a troubling pattern, which is nearly as unprecedented as a Board that ignores the clearly expressed views of a majority of its shareholders," the group writes.

Baker had been the chairman of the special committee overseeing a strategic review, the group notes, but it argues his removal from the audit committee amid questions around NYSE independence rules casts doubt on the independence of the strategic review.

And CEO Sean Moriarty "will ultimately have to resign or be fired," the group says.