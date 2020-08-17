Citi cautious on Monster Beverage but Street leans bullish
Aug. 17, 2020 1:25 PM ETMonster Beverage Corporation (MNST)MNSTBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Citi calls valuation on Monster Beverage (MNST +0.5%) pricey at 33X the firm's 2021 EPS estimate.
- "While this is below the company's average ten-year relative valuation of an 86% premium, it nonetheless feels expensive to us given the slowdown in growth both for the energy drink category as a whole and for MNST specifically, which we saw in 2019 and which we expect to see again in 2020," notes analyst Wendy Nicholson.
- She also notes that Monster lost market share last year.
- Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs has a Buy rating on Monster and last week forecast an 80% chance the beverage company launches a hard seltzer product.
- Overall, 10 Wall Street firms have a Buy-equivalent rating on Monster vs. 6 Neutral-equivalent ratings and 2 Sell-equivalent ratings.