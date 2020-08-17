More on AgEagle Aerial 1H earnings
Aug. 17, 2020 1:28 PM ETAgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (UAVS)UAVSBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- For 1H, AgEagle Aerial Systems (UAVS -4.5%) reported a 516% revenue surge to $408K; ~$770K in revenue expected to be realized in Q2 will now be booked in Q3.
- Gross profit margin expanded to 54% from 20%.
- Net loss stood at $10.8M or -$0.44/share vs. $1.4M or $0.10/share in year ago quarter, led by non-cash accounting charges relating to financing activities.
- As of June 30, 2020, cash balance stood at $12.9M compared to $718K as of December 31, 2019; no long term debt.
- The company expects FY20 to be a record year for its revenue growth positioning it to accomplish several key strategic objectives going forward.
- Also Read: AgEagle Aerial Delivers More Than 100% Returns on Seeking Alpha
- Previously: AgEagle Aerial prices $10M registered direct offering (Aug 5)
- Previously: AgEagle reports 1H results (Aug 17)