  • For 1H, AgEagle Aerial Systems (UAVS -4.5%) reported a 516% revenue surge to $408K; ~$770K in revenue expected to be realized in Q2 will now be booked in Q3.
  • Gross profit margin expanded to 54% from 20%.
  • Net loss stood at $10.8M or -$0.44/share vs. $1.4M or $0.10/share in year ago quarter, led by non-cash accounting charges relating to financing activities.
  • As of June 30, 2020, cash balance stood at $12.9M compared to $718K as of December 31, 2019; no long term debt.
  • The company expects FY20 to be a record year for its revenue growth positioning it to accomplish several key strategic objectives going forward.
