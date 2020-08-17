Lonestar Resources (LONE -5.0% ) said that shut-ins and stored volumes reduced average quarterly production rates by 1,700 Boe/day, to 13,339 boe/day, down 2% Y/Y, and comprised 70% crude oil and NGL’s on an equivalent basis.

Q2 Wellhead revenues fell by 53% sequentially to $17.2M, primarily driven by a 55% decrease in oil price realizations, a 23% decrease in NGL price realizations and a 25% decrease in natural gas price realizations.

Posted Q2 loss of $42.9M, a turnaround from income of $11.2M, a year ago. Though adjusted EBITDAX of $29.1M, down 13% Y/Y, came in above the consensus of $25.9M.

Reported wider adjusted net loss of $1.4M, compared to loss of $0.57M, in last prior year quarter.

Realized NGL price was $6.59/bbl (32% of WTI), while realized wellhead natural gas price was $1.58 per Mcf, reflecting a $0.13 discount to Henry Hub.

The company sees Q3 sales volume in the range of 14,000 and 14,500 Boe/day.

Also read Lonestar Resources: Getting Closer To Restructuring on Seeking Alpha.