Blackstone Group's (BX +1.2% ) exit in Q2 from hotel stocks likely puts the kibosh on speculation that the giant investment firm was interested in taking Host Hotels & Resorts (HST -4.5% ) private, wrote Baird analyst Michael Bellisario in a note on Friday.

BX's 13F filing also showed that it no longer owns shares in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB -1.9% ), Extended Stay America (STAY -2.8% ), or CorePoint Lodging (CPLG -2.4% ) as of June 30, 2020.

As of March 31, 2020, Blackstone held 34.5M shares of HST, 17.6M of CLPG, 8.64M shares of STAY, and 6.4M shares of PEB.