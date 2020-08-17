Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) is down 0.6% after a weekend report from Barrington Research reiterating its Outperform rating on the stock.

The company's transit market has stayed well below pre-pandemic levels, and subway is particularly slow to recover, the firm notes. But the company's seen significant relief in negotiations with New York's MTA.

It's maintaining a $17 price target, implying 9.5% upside from today's $15.53.

Wall Street analysts are Bullish on Outfront, as are Seeking Alpha authors; the stock has a Quant Rating of Bearish.