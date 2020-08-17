Sonos (SONO +2.2% ) adds Microsoft chief product officer Panos Panay to its board of directors, effective August 12.

"Sonos is making some of the best consumer products out there by focusing on the end to end customer experience. I am excited to work with the board and to be part of what comes next," says Panay.

Panay has served as Microsoft's CPO since April 2018.

Earlier this year, Sonos added Conde Nast CMO Deirdre Findlay and former Hearst Magazines chief content officer Joanna Coles to the board.