Brown & Brown (BRO +0.1% ) announces the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Amity Insurance Agency, by its subsidiary Brown & Brown of Massachusetts, Inc.

Amity Insurance founded in 1978, offers a wide spectrum of insurance products and services, specializing in risk management solutions for customers in the legal, parking, transportation, and construction industries.

This transaction allows Brown & Brown to add a number of high-quality leaders and teammates to growing New England operations. Following the transaction, the Amity team will continue operating from their existing office in Quincy, Massachusetts, under the direction of Justin Kesner.