Home Depot (NYSE:HD) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.71 (+17.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $34.59B (+12.2% Y/Y).

Analysts expects comparable-store sales of +10.9%.

Over the last 1 year, HD has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 23 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 21 upward revisions and 0 downward.