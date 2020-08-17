Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.88 (-156.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.07B (-30.7% Y/Y).

Analysts expects comparable store sales of -22%.

Over the last 2 years, KSS has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.