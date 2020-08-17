Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.97 (-1.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.37B (+1.7% Y/Y).

Analysts expects comparable sales of +2.6%.

Over the last 2 years, AAP has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 3 downward.