Shrugging off COVID-19-related disruptions, WuXi Biologics (OTCPK:WXXWY) delivered a 21.0% increase in H1 revenue (RMB1,944.1M). Gross profit surged 17.3% to RMB787.3M.

Profit was up 62.6% to RMB730.7M. EPS rose 55.9% to RMB0.53. Non-GAAP EPS was up 38.5% to RMB0.54.

Total backlog jumped more than 85% to US$9,464.0M primarily due to a 20-year vaccine manufacturing and supply contract and addition of COVID-19 projects.

As part of its expansion in the U.S., it bought land in Worcester, MA, for a new commercial manufacturing facility, leased a 33K sq. ft. site in King of Prussia, PA, for a process development lab and inked a 10-year lease for a clinical manufacturing facility in Cranbury, NJ.