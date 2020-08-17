Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.64 (-34.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $258.52M (-21.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ATGE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.