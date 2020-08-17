Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCPK:GCTAF +1.2% ) has booked a firm order from Indian renewables developer Adani Green Energy for 473 MW of wind turbines.

The order covers the supply of 215 units of SG 2.2-122 turbines, installation and pre-commissioning. The wind farm will be located in Fatehgarh in India’s Rajasthan state. Its commissioning is expected by September 2021.

Adani Green has ordered 391.2 MW of Siemens Gamesa turbines for earlier projects, of which 87.6 MW have already been commissioned, while the remaining ones are under construction. The new contract takes the partnership to over 860 MW of ordered turbines.

Additionally, the company also signed 10-year service agreements with an undisclosed customer at two sites in North America featuring Senvion MM92-2.05 turbines for a total of 184 MW.