Morningstar (MORN -0.2% ) reports $43B of inflows in July's long-term mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. That makes it a fourth consecutive month of inflows, taking total inflows from April through July to $164B (over half of the $327B of outflows in March).

It includes: Taxable-bond funds: +$86B; U.S. equity funds: -$46B; Sector-equity funds: +$3B.

In sector-equity funds, the company has recorded investors interest more in technology and health sectors broadly pointing out to the coronavirus-led growth in e-commerce, medical care, search of vaccine, and work from home arrangements.

Further, commodities funds collected $8B of inflow in July with year-to-date total inflows standing at ~$39B. Among fund families, iShares topped the list with $19B of inflows in the month.

Form 8-K

Previously: Ratings segment leads Morningstar to near-20% revenue growth (July 29)