Triton International (TRTN +1.3% ) priced its offering of $298.2M Fixed Rate Asset-Backed series 2020-1 Class A notes at an annual yield of 2.108% and $14,700,000 Fixed Rate Asset-Backed series 2020-1 Class B notes at an annual yield of 3.858%; expected to close on or about August 26, 2020.

Notes will be issued by TIF Funding, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Triton International.

Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including to repay outstanding indebtedness.

"We have concluded a substantial number of attractive new long-term lease transactions in Q3 to date, and container pick-ups under these leases have driven our utilization to ~96.1% currently from 94.8% at June 30, 2020," CEO Brian Sondey commented.