Tesla (TSLA +8.9% ) is upset with Chinese e-commerce site Pinduoduo (PDD +4.0% ) over group buying promotions being run on the site.

South China Morning Post reports Tesla refused to deliver a Model 3 vehicle to a buyer who had received a subsidy through a promotion on the Pinduoduo platform. Pinduoduo offered five random buyers an opportunity to buy a Model 3 at a price of 251,800 yuan vs the usual price of around 291K yuan if at least 10K people signed up with Chinese car dealer group Yiauto.

Tesla has warned earlier in China that consumers with any disputes or damages will lose their rights if they purchased their vehicles through group buying or flash sales activities independent of Tesla's website.

"We are disappointed that Tesla has made it difficult for some of their fans to get their dream car," states Pinduoduo on the squabble.

Tesla's upside in China was part of the rationale behind Wedbush's price target boost on the EV stock earlier in the day.