Clovis Oncology (CLVS +19.5% ) jumps on more than double normal volume on the heels of additional data from the Phase 2 TRITON2 study evaluating Rubraca (rucaparib) in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) patients harboring BRCA1/2 mutations. The results, supporting accelerated approval in the U.S. three months ago for this indication, were just published online in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.

Confirmed objective response rate (ORR) per independent radiology review was 43.5% - 56.7%. ORR via investigator assessment was 50.8% - 63.4%.

Confirmed PSA response rate was 54.8%.

On the safety front, the most frequent serious or higher treatment-emergent adverse event was anemia (25.2%).