ClearOne jumps (CLRO +29.9% ) after it claimed victory post the latest ruling by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, regarding over beamforming microphone array (BMA) technology with Shure.

The decision cancels 38 of the 40 claims originally in the ’493 Patent, and the two surviving original claims are narrow dependent claims relating to circular BMA arrays.

The PTAB also granted Shure 11 new amended claims for the ’493 patent “that protect the structure and form factor of Shure’s MXA910 product line.”

Shure obtained the ’493 patent in 2017 with 40 claims directed at circular BMA arrays and ceiling-tile-shaped BMAs. ClearOne challenged the patent in 2019 based in part on its own earlier patents as prior art to Shure.