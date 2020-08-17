Pivotal Research has reiterated Buy ratings on Liberty Broadband (LBRDA -0.6% ) and GCI Liberty (GLIBA -0.2% ) following the announcement that the companies are to be combined in a stock-for-stock merger.

It's updated valuations for each company after parsing the stock exchange specifics. Its derived valuation for GCI Liberty is pointing to a significant discount to net asset value, the firm says. It's raised its price target on GLIBA to $111 from $96, implying 37% upside.

Meanwhile, an updated sum-of-the-parts valuation on LBRDK yields a price target raised to $192 from $167. That target also implies 37% upside.