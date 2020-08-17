Advance Auto Parts rides into earnings on a hot streak

Aug. 17, 2020 2:48 PM ETAdvance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP)AAPBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Bank of America says there is no let up yet in the hot summer trends for Advance Auto Parts (AAP +0.4%).
  • The firm says average daily spending per aggregated BofA card data for auto parts retailers rose 24% Y/Y for the week ended August 8, per BofA card data.
  • Driving activity appears similar to last year.
  • "We expect AAP's 2Q comp to shake out at 1%, in the middle of the mid-teens % growth at ORLY and mid-teens % declines at GPC," previews BofA on AAP's earnings report due out tomorrow.
  • Advance Auto Parts has topped profit expectations 9 out of the last 11 quarters. Options activity is implying a move up or down of 7% or more tomorrow after the numbers drop.
