"For the past six weeks we have closed close to $1M/week in business, mostly driven by our Sequire platform. Public issuers are seeing the benefits of the platform and our data teams are gaining significant insights from that growth. Sequire now has 1M+ investors and traders, a significant portion of which are from the Robinhood platform," SRAX (SRAX -6.0% ) founder & CEO Christopher Miglino commented.

For Q2, SRAX reported revenue of $1.17M, +232% Q/Q and 29% Y/Y; bookings increased to $8.6M for the year of which $4.1M was booked in Q3 to-date.

Gross margin was $769K or 66% (vs. 54%), an increase of $277K Y/Y; operating expenses dipped 30% Y/Y.

Net loss narrowed to $5.32M or -$0.38/share from $8.1M or -$0.67/share in year ago quarter.

As of June 30, 2020, cash stood at $4.6M vs. $32K as of December 31, 2019; closed convertible debt offering of $16.1M.

With 91 public companies subscribing to Sequire, SRAX recorded six consecutive quarters of Sequire SAAS growth.

During Q2, the company closed transactions with leading advertisers on the BIGtoken platform.

Previously: SRAX EPS misses by $0.02, beats on revenue (Aug 17)