Covestro on track to beat analyst estimates

Covestro (OTCPK:CVVTF), a German maker of chemicals, that go into casings for electronic device and upholstery foam expects to beat analyst estimates for Q3.

The need for stay-at-home workforce to upgrade mobile devices and furniture gave a push to the company's material.

Company says the EBITDA would likely be €350M, up from €125M in Q2, beating consensus of €268M.

For full-year EBITDA guidance, citing the uncertainty, company provides a wide range of €700M-€1.2B, down from last year's €1.6B. The 2020 market consensus is for €860M.

"We are currently seeing a very solid upward trend and for now we don't expect that to reverse. Demand for laptops, printers and other home equipment has indeed gained momentum. Also, furniture has become more relevant because people suddenly have time to sort things out." says finance chief Thomas Toepfer.