Kandi Technologies (NASDAQ:KNDI) is up 10.95% ahead of the company's live virtual event tomorrow to officially kick off sales of the Kandi K27 and K23 models being sold in the U.S.

Shares of Kandi are up 223% over the last 90 days as investors have boosted positions amid a strong few months for the EV sector in general. The gains for Kandi coincided with a period when revenue was falling due to pandemic headwinds.

Kandi was one of the stocks profiled in Saturday's Stocks to Watch article.