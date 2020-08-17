The National Retail says its annual back-to-class survey showed 63% of consumers now expect at least some school and college classes to take place online this year vs. 55% when the same question was asked in early July.

Of those, 76% indicated that they plan to make purchases specifically because of online learning, with 37% indicating a laptop purchase and 26% a computer accessory. 23% of respondents said they anticipated buying desks or chairs to furnish home classrooms.

The switch in household budget spending from apparel to electronics/home school setups could be positive for Best Buy (BBY +1.2% ) and Office Depot (ODP -0.1% ).

