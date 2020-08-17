Ballard Power (BLDP +8.1% ) gets a jolt as TD upgrades shares to Speculative Buy from Hold with a $20 price target, hiked from $14, citing the company's guidance for module cost reductions.

TD analyst Aaron MacNeil says on the company's Q2 conference call, Ballard management guided to a 70% reduction in fuel cell module costs by 2024 vs. previous guidance of 22% lower costs by 2023, which "will reposition fuel cells as a viable and cost-competitive alternative to diesel engines."

MacNeil anticipates more details at Ballard's investor day in late September.

BLDP's average Wall Street analyst rating is Bullish, while both its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are Neutral.