With 10-year Treasury yield down 3 basis point to 0.68% and homebuilder confidence hitting a record level, homebuilder stocks push strongly higher.
The iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB +2.5%) is on track to its biggest percentage gain in more than two weeks.
"The demand for new single-family homes continues to be strong, as low interest rates and a focus on the importance of housing has stoked buyer traffic to all-time highs," said NAHB Chairman Chuck Fowke in a statement about the August NAHB Housing Market Index's robust performance.
And even though the average 30-year fixed rate mortgage rate ticked up last week, it's still below 3.0%.
By name, Toll Brothers (TOL +5.6%) gains the most of the big homebuilders; Lennar (LEN +3.3%), PulteGroup (PHM +2.7%), D.R. Horton (DHI +2.6%), KB Home (KBH +1.9%), Beazer Homes USA (BZH +7.9%).
The typically volatile Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) surges 21%.
Home improvement retailers also gain — Home Depot (HD +2.7%), Lowe's (L -2.1%) — as well as Masco (MAS +1.9%), a maker of plumbing and architectural products that's included in ITB.
ITB (orange) outperforms S&P 500 Index(purple) over the past five sessions: