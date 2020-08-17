With 10-year Treasury yield down 3 basis point to 0.68% and homebuilder confidence hitting a record level, homebuilder stocks push strongly higher.

The iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB +2.5% ) is on track to its biggest percentage gain in more than two weeks.

"The demand for new single-family homes continues to be strong, as low interest rates and a focus on the importance of housing has stoked buyer traffic to all-time highs," said NAHB Chairman Chuck Fowke in a statement about the August NAHB Housing Market Index's robust performance.

And even though the average 30-year fixed rate mortgage rate ticked up last week, it's still below 3.0%.

By name, Toll Brothers (TOL +5.6% ) gains the most of the big homebuilders; Lennar (LEN +3.3% ), PulteGroup (PHM +2.7% ), D.R. Horton (DHI +2.6% ), KB Home (KBH +1.9% ), Beazer Homes USA (BZH +7.9% ).

The typically volatile Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) surges 21% .

Home improvement retailers also gain — Home Depot (HD +2.7% ), Lowe's (L -2.1% ) — as well as Masco (MAS +1.9% ), a maker of plumbing and architectural products that's included in ITB.

ITB (orange) outperforms S&P 500 Index(purple) over the past five sessions: