Tiffany (TIF +0.0% ) issues a response to the Second Circuit Court of Appeal's ruling reversing summary judgment in the company's ongoing trademark infringement and counterfeiting lawsuit against Costco (COST +1.2% ) over engagement rings.

“We are disappointed in the Court's ruling, which finds that a jury, rather than the judge, should have decided the question of liability in the first trial. We continue to believe that the District Court was correct in its findings, and that the jury's finding on damages, which resulted in a $21 million award for Tiffany & Co., is a clear indicator of the strength of the Tiffany brand, and of the jury’s outrage over Costco’s actions."

Tiffany says it has no qualms about trying the case again and is confident that a jury will find counterfeiting and infringement upon retrial.

The legal battle between Tiffany and Costco dates back to 2013.

