Some fertilizer production has stopped at Belarusian potash miner Belaruskali after workers joined protests over the country's disputed election.

The company is the world's largest producer of potash, controlling up to 20% of the global supply, and a major supplier of fertilizer to China and India.

Potash stocks such as Nutrien (NTR +1.4% ) and Mosaic (MOS +0.3% ) climbed on the news before paring much of their gains, but Scotiabank analyst Ben Isaacson says the news is positive for potash exposed stocks.

Isaacson says a two-week strike would reduce quarterly global production by 3.5%, which may not be enough to "meaningfully tighten" the potash market, but prices may rise slightly if customers wind up scrambling to obtain supply, according to Bloomberg.