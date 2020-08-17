Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY,OTCPK:TCTZF) has hired Roberto Gonzalez, who formerly served as Treasury Department deputy counsel and currently is a partner at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, according to a new filing flagged by Politico.

Earlier this month, President Trump issued executive orders warning that Tencent's WeChat and TikTok could "allow the Chinese Communist Party access to Americans’ personal and proprietary information."

TikTok owner ByteDance previously hired lobbyist Michael Beckerman and maintains four outside firms.

Previously: White House targets WeChat; Here are some of Tencent's biggest investments (Aug. 07 2020)