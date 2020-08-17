Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY -0.4% ) will name former General Electric executive Wouter Van Wersch as the plane maker's new sales chief in Europe, Bloomberg reports.

Van Wersch spent almost five years with GE following its acquisition of Alstom's power and grid unit, and until last month was president and chief executive officer for Asia-Pacific at GE.

He will be tasked with navigating Airbus through COVID-19 with some of its biggest customers, including Air France-KLM, EasyJet and Deutsche Lufthansa.

The Trump administration said recently it would maintain 15% tariffs on Airbus aircraft amid a longstanding dispute over aircraft subsidies.