Stocks edge up, but miss record again

The S&P bumped up against a record close, but just fell short again.

The broader-market average rose 0.3% , while the Dow lost 0.3% and the Nasdaq climbed 1% .

Nvidia and the chip sector helped techs outperform today, but the big winner was consumer staples.

Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) were the weakest sector, falling as rates slipped. The 10-year Treasury dropped to 0.69%, down 2 basis points.

The megacaps were mixed, with Amazon enjoying a strong gain, up more than 1%. Apple and Facebook closed lower.

Gold got a bump from the enthusiasm from Warren Buffett dipping into the miners for the first time. Spot gold rose 2%, while Berkshire Hathaway's new purchase Barrick Gold jumped more than 11%.