Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) +18.2% after-hours, as its board says it will renew the strategic alternatives review announced last October and led by Petrie Partners.

"Our strong, concentrated asset bases in the Delaware and Williston basins, as well as our excellent hedge book, position Abraxas for success on a standalone basis and also make us an attractive transaction partner," says Abraxas CEO Bob Watson.

The company also says it has completed its refinancing transactions with Angelo Gordon, granting the right to purchase nearly 33.5M common shares for $.01 each at any time during the next five years.

Abraxas recently reported better than expected Q2 earnings but a 54% Y/Y decline in revenues.