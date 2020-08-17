American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) commenced an underwritten public offering of 11M of its Class A common shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value/share.

Underwriters granted 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.65M Class A common shares.

Proceeds will be used to repay indebtedness under its revolving credit facility, to develop new single-family properties and communities, to acquire and renovate single-family properties and for general corporate purposes.

The foregoing application is likely to be conducted through the company's operating partnership by contributing partial net proceeds to the latter in exchange for Class A partnership units.