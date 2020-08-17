Curaleaf Holdings (OTCPK:CURLF) Q2 results:

Total revenue: $117.5M (+142.3%). Up 22% sequentially despite pandemic-related headwinds in MA and NV. Growth driven organically and from new store openings in FL, MA and NY.

Wholesale revenue up 420.3% to $33.3M due primarily to the addition of Select.

Retail revenue up 111.8% to $66.3M.

43% gross margin on cannabis driven by continued efficiencies.

Net loss: ($2.0M) (+91.8%); loss/share: ($0.00) (+100.0%).

Non-GAAP EBITDA: $28.0M (+536.4%). Up 40% sequentially.

Cash flow ops: $23.4M.

Completed Arrow acquisition in Connecticut, completed purchase of Maine Remedy assets.

Launched Select in two new states.

Grassroots acquisition completed after quarter-end, footprint expanded into six new states.

Q3 consensus is a loss/share of ($0.04) on revenues of $109.7M.

