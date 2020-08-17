Curaleaf Holdings (OTCPK:CURLF) Q2 results:
Total revenue: $117.5M (+142.3%). Up 22% sequentially despite pandemic-related headwinds in MA and NV. Growth driven organically and from new store openings in FL, MA and NY.
Wholesale revenue up 420.3% to $33.3M due primarily to the addition of Select.
Retail revenue up 111.8% to $66.3M.
43% gross margin on cannabis driven by continued efficiencies.
Net loss: ($2.0M) (+91.8%); loss/share: ($0.00) (+100.0%).
Non-GAAP EBITDA: $28.0M (+536.4%). Up 40% sequentially.
Cash flow ops: $23.4M.
Completed Arrow acquisition in Connecticut, completed purchase of Maine Remedy assets.
Launched Select in two new states.
Grassroots acquisition completed after quarter-end, footprint expanded into six new states.
Q3 consensus is a loss/share of ($0.04) on revenues of $109.7M.