Forward Industries acquires Kablooe Design

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) announces the acquisition of Kablooe Design, an innovative leading medical and consumer design and development company.

Kablooe is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, US’s 3rd largest medical device development hub.

Kablooe's clients include leading brands in medical devices including Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Coloplast, Atricure, Cega Innovations and Rapid Diagnostek.

"Kablooe’s reputation, expertise and strong track record in being at the forefront of designing and developing innovative medical products is a perfect complement to the group as a whole and I am extremely confident it will afford cross fertilisation opportunities with our subsidiary, Intelligent Product Solutions. Strategically, Forward is well placed to grow and thrive in the future.” says Terry Wise, CEO, Forward Industries.