Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) to offer $750M convertible senior notes due 2026, and initial purchasers have an option to purchase up to an additional $112.5M of notes.

The interest rate, initial conversion rate, offering price and other terms are yet to be determined.

The company expects to use a portion of the net proceeds to pay the cost of the capped call transactions, as well as to exchange/repurchase up to $172.5M 0.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2023. Remainder of the net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.