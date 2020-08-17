Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) discloses a new 6M share offering on behalf of the wife of the company's late founder and a trust set up for his four daughters. The selling shareholders says the funds will be used for estate taxes.

The offering will also include an option for the underwriters to purchase an additional 900K shares within 30 days.

The company will not receive any proceeds from the offering.

Cal-Maine's ownership breakdown:

Source: Press Release