Pebblebrook monthly hotel portfolio cash burn running ~$6M below May estimate

Aug. 17, 2020 4:29 PM ETPebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)PEBBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's (NYSE:PEB) monthly hotel portfolio cash burn is running at $9M-$12M, a $6M reduction to its early May midpoint estimate.
  • Total monthly corporate cash burn is running at $19M-$24M, also a $6M reduction to its early May midpoint estimate.
  • Says hotel industry performance continues to improve gradually each week as travel demand recovers.
  • The REIT's 24 open hotels in July achieved a positive $1.0M of hotel EBITDA; same-property hotel EBITDA for July is estimated at -$6.8M, which incorporates a $1.1M credit from property tax reductions.
  • Since July 31, PEB has reopened 10 additional urban hotels, bringing its total number of open hotels and resorts to 34; these properties accounted for ~70% of Pebblebrook's 2019 hotel EBITDA.
  • Previously: Pebblebrook now sees hotel EBITDA for its resorts positive for June (July 1)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.