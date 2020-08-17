Pebblebrook monthly hotel portfolio cash burn running ~$6M below May estimate
Aug. 17, 2020 4:29 PM ETPebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)PEBBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's (NYSE:PEB) monthly hotel portfolio cash burn is running at $9M-$12M, a $6M reduction to its early May midpoint estimate.
- Total monthly corporate cash burn is running at $19M-$24M, also a $6M reduction to its early May midpoint estimate.
- Says hotel industry performance continues to improve gradually each week as travel demand recovers.
- The REIT's 24 open hotels in July achieved a positive $1.0M of hotel EBITDA; same-property hotel EBITDA for July is estimated at -$6.8M, which incorporates a $1.1M credit from property tax reductions.
- Since July 31, PEB has reopened 10 additional urban hotels, bringing its total number of open hotels and resorts to 34; these properties accounted for ~70% of Pebblebrook's 2019 hotel EBITDA.
- Previously: Pebblebrook now sees hotel EBITDA for its resorts positive for June (July 1)