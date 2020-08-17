Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) shares gain 1.3% AH reports fiscal Q4 revenue of $405M, exceeding the company's guidance.

The company adds $58.5M to its buyback program, making $100M available for repurchase.

"We exceeded our guidance for revenue and earnings in the fourth quarter, ending the year in a better position than ever to continue our success. This performance helped us generate record operating cash flow in fiscal 2020 and end the year with a record cash balance," CEO Seamus Grady.

Fabrinet ended the quarter with $225.4M in cash and equivalents.

For the year, FN reported record revenue of $1.64B operating cash flow of $151M.

For Q1, FN expects revenue of $410-430M (consensus: $416.22M) and EPS of $0.93-1.00 (consensus: $0.96)

