First Mining Gold (OTCQX:FFMGF) has entered into an agreement with Cormark Securities for purchase of, on a bought deal basis, 40M units at $0.50/unit, for a gross proceeds of $20M.

Each Unit will consist of one common share and 1/2 of one common share purchase warrant, each 2-year warrant is exercisable at $0.70.

Underwriters have an option to sell up to an additional 6M units for $3M.

Net proceeds will be used for exploration, development and permitting activities at its Canadian gold projects, potential acquisitions, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Offering is scheduled to close by August 26.