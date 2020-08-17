Michael Falcone resigns as CEO of MMA Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:MMAC) but will remain on the company's board.

He has also resigned all of his positions with MMAC's manager, Hunt Investment Management LLC.

"After nearly 37 years of being associated with MMA and related businesses, it is time for me to step down," Falcone said in a statement.

MMA Capital's president, Gary Mentesana, will take on the duties of CEO as the company's board and Hunt Investment Management work through the process of selecting a permanent replacement for Falcone as CEO.