BlueLinx Holdings (NYSE:BXC) completed a sale-leaseback transaction for its owned distribution facility in Denver, Colorado, for net cash proceeds of $10.6M; closed on August 14, 2020.

In connection with the transaction, BluLinx entered into a lease agreement for the property with multiple renewal options, reflecting its long-term commitment to the local market.

Proceeds were used to repay indebtedness under the company’s term loan leading to term loan balance of ~$57.8M.

Previously: BlueLinx Q2 earnings rally indicates strong builders confidence index and single family housing starts (Aug 4)