Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) names Eric J. Meltzer senior vice president, chief technology officer, and adds him to the company's executive leadership team.

Before joining WDR, he served as chief technology and operations officer at OppenheimerFunds, where he led a team of almost 1,000 people. Earlier in his career he had been chief technology officer at Putnam Investments.

"Through effective use of digital technology capabilities we can continue to enhance our client, affiliated advisor and employee experiences while also becoming more operationally productive and efficient across the enterprise," said Brent K. Bloss, Waddell & Reed's president.