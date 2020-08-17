Citibank (NYSE:C) July credit card net charge-off rate of 2.42% falls from 2.63% in June and 2.91% in July 2019.

The delinquency rate of 1.43% for the month ticks down from 1.47% in June and compares with 1.57% in July 2019.

Keep in mind that accounts that have been granted deferrals may not advance in the same timeframe that would have occurred had the forbearance relief not been granted. As a result, delinquency data may be impacted by the amount of forbearances granted in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.

