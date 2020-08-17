America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) reports FQ1 revenue growth of 9.3% Y/Y to $187.9M.

Same-store revenue was up 5.5% during the quarter on a 12.2% lift in the average retail sales price to $12,800.

Retail units sold were 12,176 (+2.8% Y/Y) with Average retail units sold/store/month were 27.4 (-5.5% Y/Y).

Gross profit per retail unit of $5,579 (+14.2% Y/Y) with Average number of stores in operation were 148 (+2.8% Y/Y).

Co. saw leveraging with SG&A expenses as it took steps to reduce expenses early in the pandemic.

Collections as a percentage of average finance receivables declined 50 bps to 13%.

Net charge-offs were down to 4.8%, positively impacted by the hard work by associates to help customers through this pandemic and by the additional CARES Act enhanced unemployment payments.

Cash balance is at $50.6M and debt, net of cash, to finance receivables to 25.4%.

“Our balance sheet is strong, and our vision is clear as we push for market share increases by providing a great customer experience and earning repeat business.” said Vickie Judy, CFO.

Shares +4.45% AH.

