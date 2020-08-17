Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) announces a deal to purchase 8K next-gen Bitmain S19 Pro Antminers for $17.7M from BitmainTech.

Receipt and deployment are expected in begin in January and continue through April.

Despite Bitcoin's big recent rise, Riot says the size of the purchase allowed the company to secure a lower cost per miner than what it's typically paid.

Chairman Remo Mancini calls the mega-order a milestone deal moving the company towards its goal of becoming one of the largest bitcoin miners in North America. Riot, he says, is seen becoming cash flow positive by year-end 2020.

Bitcoin earlier today hit more than a two-year high nicely above $12K.