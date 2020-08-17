Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) and Newmont (NYSE:NEM) say they have formed a strategic alliance for exploration and development opportunities around Kirkland's Holt Complex and Newmont's properties in Timmins, Ontario.

Newmont will pay Kirkland Lake US$75M to acquire an option on mining and mineral rights related to the company's Holt Mine property.

As a result of the deal, Newmont expects to remove the ~$350M liability for the Holt Royalty on its balance sheet and record a ~$275M gain in net income from discontinued operations in its Q3 results.

The companies say they also will work together to identify more exploration opportunities around their land positions in the region.

Shares of both companies rose more than 6% in today's trade as gold prices jumped ~2% to their highest in nearly a week.